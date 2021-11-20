COVID shot to be added to list of required vaccines for schools in Louisiana https://t.co/LgQHfkkWo7 — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) November 19, 2021

As a Louisiana native, this headline grabbed my attention on another day of anti-science demagoguery by the Arkansas legislature.

I’ve watched from Arkansas over the years as my home state slipped at times even deeper into the slough of political despond than Arkansas. But it has a Democratic governor currently, who occasionally exhibits some moderate tendencies in his leadership.

An executive agency, the Louisiana Office of Public Health, not the legislature, currently sets rules for vaccinations. It has given notice of the rule change to add a COVID shot rule for those of an age approved by the FDA. There may be legislative hearings. Perhaps the Pelican State can bring in Ballinger, Garner, Stubblefield, Irvin, et. al. as expert witnesses against the outrage of protecting children and school staff from a deadly disease.

The Advocate reports on the state’s exemption procedure: