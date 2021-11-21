Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette detailed this morning the income tax cut legislation carrying a seal of approval from Governor Hutchinson and leaders of the legislature’ tax committees.

No special session yet because the governor wants guaranteed approval before the date is set and the votes aren’t committed just yet.

Advertisement

My question: Is the delay because the tax cut isn’t enough? Apart from a handful of Democrats, I can’t imagine great resistance in the Republican legislature to trimming hundreds of millions from state revenue because it might harm already inadequate state services.

No, the question is only how much richer the rich will get.

Advertisement

There IS a sop for the working poor in the proposal being circulated. Emphasis on working and poor.

There is a proposed $60 tax credit, or $1.15 a week, for people making up to $23,600. The credit then begins phasing out and disappears entirely at $24,700 annual income. In case you are not one of these lucky ducks, know that the minimum wage in Arkansas is $11 an hour, or $440 for a 40-hour week, or almost $23,000 a year for full-time employment. Edge a hair above that and no tax credit for you.

Advertisement

The tax cut would lop $137 million from state revenue for the balance of this year; then $307 million in the year after that and way more if the rosy projection of revenue growth continues through a full phase-in of the tax cut by 2025. The plan also requires the state to sit on a $1.2 billion reserve fund. No spending on anything but disastrous circumstances.

More pre-K, help with child care, home help for the disabled, post-prison rehabilitation programs, food assistance, affordable teacher insurance, state support to offset ruinous higher education costs? Such “frills” as these will NOT be enhanced by tax-cutting. Maintaining existing levels of support will be hard enough.

But, wait. Let’s not forget promises that the poor will be trickled upon. The millionaires who’ll enjoy the majority of the benefits are certain to create prosperity for all Arkansas’s leaky boats, right?

Fully implemented, the plan is to eventually cut the state’s top marginal tax rate from 5.9 to 4.9 percent. That’s a tax cut of almost 17 percent.

Advertisement

Say you’re a lucky sperm club member knocking down $1 million a year in income thanks to your fortunate birth. The top tax rate currently kicks in at $82,000. Where a millionaire taxpayer would owe 5.9 percent on roughly $900,000, or roughly $53,000, the ultimate tax cut by 2025 would produce a tax of about $44,000, a $9,000 savings, or more than $700 a month. And no phaseout for the millionaires as their income increases, unlike the tax credit of 16 cents a day proposed for the minimum wage worker.

I await the coming analysis on the breakdown of benefits in this legislation. It might be marginally less skewed to the rich than past plans. But it will be ignored. And there’ll be no serious analysis of the demonstrated failure of trickle-down tax policy as an economic stimulus. Faith is good enough for our legislature. It hasn’t worked on COVID policy, but that hasn’t been a deterrence.

Nor will there be any serious review of what the state provides for the least among us and how the state might be lifted by focusing more on helping those in need than comforting the comfortable.