At least 100 QAnon supporters convinced JFK is coming back are still in Dallas. Today they stood on a bridge over Dealey Plaza for the anniversary of the assassination, but JFK and JFK Jr. never showed. pic.twitter.com/fJTbc7p7iT — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 22, 2021

Have you read about the conspiracy-minded group that has been gathering in Dallas to await the return of JFK and JFK Jr.?

Advertisement

Vice reports on how the QAnon followers have upset family members, including the sister of one from Arkansas.

The woman’s sister told Vice about her transformation while following conspiracy theories on the Internet:

Advertisement

“It took her about three months to become totally obsessed. That’s all she would talk about. You could call her and somehow the conversation would turn into how we live in a world with reptilians and how the Clintons are evil baby-eaters.” Then she found Michael Brian Protzman, known to his followers as Negative48, who is the leader of a QAnon offshoot that’s been camped out in Dallas for the last three weeks awaiting the return of John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

She traveled to Dallas a month ago. Her sister says she has handed over about $200,000 to the group, is being forced to drink a hydrogen peroxide solution and take “pellets” to ward off COVID-19. Her sister thinks her phone calls and messages are being monitored and that she won’t return “until this is over.”

It gets weirder, as Vice details.