Up it goes.

The number hospitalized today rose to 333 from 314 on Sunday, with 144 in ICU (against 132 on Sunday) and 62 on ventilators (against 63 on Sunday).

Other numbers for the day (Monday is always light):

Total cases: 524,440, an increase of 270 from Sunday.

Active cases: 5,971, a decline of 356 from Sunday.

Deaths: 8,620, an increase of five.

Vaccinations: 3,349,287 shots have been given to date, an increase of less than 3,000 from Sunday’s count.

See Jose Romero in court today and consider putting that mask on inside. And get a shot.