@ArkansasCommunityFoundation’s LGBTQ+ Advancement Fund will distribute grants to Arkansas-based organizations that provide critical services to the state’s LGBTQ+ community.

The first application deadline is Nov. 22, 2021. Learn more on how to apply:

.https://t.co/Evdx0uUwdF pic.twitter.com/kcMkrM90Xh — Winthrop Rockefeller (@wrfound) November 21, 2021

Worth a reminder: Grants from the Alice L. Walton Foundation and from Olivia and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation plus support from the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation have established a fund at the Arkansas Community Foundation to benefit organizations working to “improve the quality of life for LGBTQ+ Arkansans by providing legal, health, education, advocacy or other high-demand services/programs.”

More details here from the Community Foundation.

Another good way to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ people in Arkansas is to STOP giving political contributions to the many Arkansas elected public officials who pass legislation denying human beings equal legal rights and medical treatment; oppose their military service; want to strip references to them from health education and libraries, and generally denigrate their personhood.

There is no deadline to make this worthy decision, but elections are coming up.