Sen. Jim Hendren, the former Republican, has announced he won’t seek re-election in 2022, but will devote time to business and family. He says on his website:

You probably know I made some changes earlier this year. I became an Independent. I started a nonprofit, Common Ground Arkansas, to help support common sense leadership in our state – leadership that puts partisanship aside and works on solving problems. I’m proud of all these changes. But that’s left me with less time to spend focused solely on the people of my Senate District here in Benton and Washington Counties. That’s why I’ve decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I am honored to have had the trust of this district for 16 years, and I’m proud of the accomplishments that we’ve made together. I’m looking forward to spending more time working on my growing business and enjoying my grandkids. Of course, that drive to serve isn’t gone. I believe Common Ground has real solutions for Arkansas, and I’m dedicated to helping us build a more unified future together.

I suppose that leaves a smidgen of wiggle room to run for office as an independent in 2022. Realistically, a third-party candidacy by a former Republican likely would only enhances the chances of extremist Republicans lining up for office in 2022, beginning with former Trump staff liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is running for governor.

Advertisement

UPDATE: I asked Hendren if he was closing out any run for office in 2022. He responded