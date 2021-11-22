Trial is underway in Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s court in Little Rock of the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state law preventing school districts and other state agencies from imposing mask requirements as a guard against COVID-19.

He issued a preliminary injunction against the law and several school districts imposed mask rules after that order. Some have rescinded them as the COVID cases declined (and then resumed climbing again after the school year began.)

Plaintiffs — a parent, the Little Rock School District and Pulaski County — called state Health Director Jose Romero and reports from the courtroom indicate he was a strong witness — at least as to the need for masks, if not necessarily on points of law.

He’s testified that COVID-19 is a leading cause of death among children and numbers indicate masks have value, as KATV’s Shelby Rose reported.

NEW: Dr. Romero says data from the Arkansas Dept of Health shows school districts with a mask mandate saw a 25% reduction in Covid-19 cases in both adults and children compared to districts without one. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5dDr1eaNuw — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) November 22, 2021

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is defending the law, joined by leaders of the legislature. Governor Hutchinson, though he signed the law, has intervened on the side of challengers on the ground that the law encroached on executive powers, though he’s said repeatedly he doesn’t favor a state mask mandate. He says he does support local decision-making.