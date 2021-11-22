I’m seeking further details, but a Facebook post by Cammack Village police caused confusion among some who thought settlement of a lawsuit by State Police ended use of the PIT maneuver — an intentional crash — to end chases.

Advertisement

It did not, though plaintiffs in the case said the lawsuit resulted in a modification of State Police policy to say:

The PIT maneuver should only be utilized when an ASP officer believes it is objectively reasonable to protect a third person or an officer from imminent death or serious physical injury or when an ASP officer objectively believes other exigent circumstances exist (i.e. using the PIT maneuver to conclude a pursuit subsequent to the deployment of Hollow Spike Strips)

Cody Hiland, chief counsel for the department that includes State Police, has been reluctant to admit wrongdoing by troopers in the rising use of PIT and has defended continued use of the maneuver before legislators and elsewhere. The State Police news release on settlement of the lawsuit read more like a defense of the maneuver and the trooper who wrecked a pregnant woman’s SUV after she slowed, turned on warning lights and began looking for a place to safely pull over on a dangerous stretch of Highway 67-167 near Jacksonville. The release acknowledged the trooper had received unspecified discipline for failure to comply with policy on use of force but noted he had an “exemplary” record and was back at work.

Advertisement

What justified a vehicle chase through at least three cities by four police agencies? Who made the PIT decision and why? Had spike strips been deployed? What constitutes drug paraphernalia and burglary tools?

I’m seeking answers.