Plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the city of Little Rock and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation for their failure to maintain the historic Pike-Fletcher-Terry Mansion have responded to the museum’s argument that it should be dismissed from the suit because the property was deeded to the city and it no longer wants anything to do with it, despite having raised and spent an endowment specifically intended to maintain the house.

It’s good reading from the plaintiffs’ attorney, Richard H. Mays if you’re interested in the case.

In short, he says the museum owes an accounting of how it spent $1.6 million raised for maintenance of the house and any additional sums raised by dint of events held there by the museum, formerly known as the Arkansas Arts Center. He notes the deed giving the property to the city gave heirs standing to reclaim the property if terms of the gift to maintain the property weren’t met — standing the foundation has disputed. The deterioration of the property and the failure of the city and museum in recent years to do anything about it are proof enough of the failure. He also says the foundation is an alter ego for the museum and the record is full of documents from the museum indicating, under legal precedent, an effective contract to maintain the property. The museum has sought dismissal from the suit for lack of a specific contract.

The city has even more explaining to do for its failure to be a good steward of the property and has yet to offer anything specific in response except bland good intentions if only somebody else will come up with some money. The house on Seventh Street, occupied by a succession of historically significant figures in Arkansas history, sits rotting on Seventh Street after use for a time as a Decorative Arts Center run by the art museum. Warren Stephens, the billionaire financier who chairs the foundation board, has told the heirs it’s willing to pay the utility bills on the closed house through June and then it’s washing its hands of the matter. Mays’ lawsuit might affect those plans.