Coleman Warren of Farmington, student government president of the University of Arkansas, was named Sunday as the winner of a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship for study in England.

He’s the 11th Rhodes scholar from the UA, the last being Anna Terry in 2000.

Warren is an honors student in industrial engineering and political science. He thanked faculty members who’d supported his applications and said, “Now, I have the opportunity to build on that support and to learn at Oxford more about how to address persistent problems like poverty and food insecurity and then return home to put all I have learned into practice as we work to address the challenges that face our state and country.” He has said he hopes to run for political office someday.

Warren was among 235 finalists from 2,300 applicants. He was already named a Truman Scholar and a finalist for a Marshall Scholarship. He was an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer with a Nebraska food bank whichled to creation of Simple + Sweet, an incre cream business that donates meals to local food banks. His honors thesis was about accessibility of food pantries in Washington County.

Associated Student Government President Coleman Warren founded his own ice cream brand, Simple + Sweet Creamery in Oct. 2020 to support the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank’s efforts to combat food insecurity.https://t.co/3fcBuZNSMk — The Arkansas Traveler (@UAtrav) November 17, 2021

Samia Ismail, a 2020 UA graduate from Fort Smith, also was a Rhodes finalist this year.