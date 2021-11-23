Little Rock police said today that Officer Miles McWayne, 28, on the force since February 2017, had been charged with a misdemeanor for illegally accessing information about a Sherwood man.

The complaint was filed in August. McWayne was relieved of duty then for an investigation. Information gathered led to the charge by the prosecuting attorney’s office — unauthorized access to obtain release of criminal history. The charge was filed in a district court and he has an appearance set Dec. 7. He remains relieved of duty with pay.

Details are slim. The police provided a report filed August 3 in which Stephen Babb, 24, of Sherwood said McWayne had accessed information about him on the Arkansas Crime Information Center without authorization. A police spokesman said this occurred in May.