The daily COVID numbers:

Total cases: 525,824, an increase of 694 from Tuesday.

Active cases: 6,163, 116 more than Tuesday.

Deaths: 8,643 to date, an increase of 16 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations: 344, with 150 in ICU and 66 on ventilators. That compares with 345-140-60 in those categories yesterday.

New vaccinations: A bit more than 14,000 more doses were given. Booster shots have been leading the counting.