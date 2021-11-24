Felony murder convictions for all three white men who participated in chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who had been running through their neighborhood.

The nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Gregory McMichael and William Bryan were acquitted of the top charge. All now face up to life in prison.

Note a former prosecutor was indicted previously for showing favoritism to defendants in this case, which languished without charges for more than two months until a video surfaced.