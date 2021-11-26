Too early for the Thanksgiving bump.
The governor’s daily spin:
Vaccine doses administered yesterday are lower than the previous week. This was expected due to the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re out shopping today, make sure you do what you need to protect yourself as COVID is still present across the state.
The guv has another cable appearance Sunday morning on CNN. I’d hope our virus-ridden state, his tax cut for the rich and his racially discriminatory legislative redistricting plan would be discussed. More likely he’ll be asked to agree that Joe Biden is to blame for world gas prices
