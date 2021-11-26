Black Friday is light on news as usual so why not begin the open line on a high note — an early lead for the Hogs over Missouri in Fayetteville.

Other headlines from Twitter:

A Benton County deputy, Josh Pierson has died from COVID. No report yet on whether this was a break-through case or if he was unvaccinated. The sheriff, Shawn Holloway, announced in October that shots wouldn’t be required for his employees. He also opposed mask mandates.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is blasting out on her official channels her legal efforts to prevent shot requirements.

The choice isn’t binary, most medical authorities believe.