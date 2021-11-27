As we see more and more “help wanted” signs across the state, it is important to remember that President Biden’s illegal vaccine mandates will only hurt Arkansas businesses. https://t.co/rlmPQdORSN — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) November 27, 2021

So much is wrong about the stream of misinformation flowing at taxpayer expense from the Arkansas attorney general.

Workers aren’t lacking because of vaccination rules. But one reason for a lack of workers is fear of contracting COVID-19 at businesses resisting sound health practices or crammed full of science-denying workers and customers. The resistance of Rutledge and other Republicans validates those resisting vaccinations.

The governor, too, keeps saying the right thing: Vaccinations are the only way out. But he won’t do anything about it. By ripping Biden he gives comfort to naysayers, thus encouraging more resistance.

If the newly emerging variant proves highly dangerous, there’s no reason to believe facts will overcome pigheadedness.

It is good for business for workers and customers to be well. There is a way to get there. Refusing vaccinations isn’t one of them.