That’s the headline on a New York Times report on the cost overruns and delays that have plagued major infrastructure projects around the country.

A Honolulu transit line project that has balloned from a projected cost of $4 billion to $11 billion for a 20-mile line is the anecdotal lead.

Advertisement

Yes, big infrastructure nightmarkes. 30 Crossing anyone?

The 7-mile project to further wreck downtown Little Rock was originally supposed to cost about $670 million. The figure has at least doubled to $1.3 billion (almost $200 million per mile) and funding is uncertain because of illegal use of state sales tax money built into the plan. This cost DOES not include the expensive disruption of the downtown traffic grid or the acknowledged new demand it will create on connection highways, which also must be improved to handle the traffic.

Advertisement

And did anybody see the story on the latest round of disruptions required by road closures. Try to get to the Clinton Library, Heifer or the reviving East Village area with the Sixth Street I-30 overpass closed as well as portions of Sixth and Ninth Streets. Downtown is already nightmare to navigate and will remain so for years to come. All to shave a scant minute or two off drive time for state employees commuting home to far-flung suburbs that reap their tax benefits while Little Rock endures pollution, neighborhood degradation of traffic woes.