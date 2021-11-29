The daily numbers on COVID-19 in Arkansas:
Total cases: 527,794, an increase of 207 from Sunday.
Active cases: 5,365, down significantly from the 5,829 reported Sunday.
Deaths: 8,655, an increase of two.
Hospitalizations: 390, up 27 from Sunday, with 170 people in ICU and 65 on ventilators.
Vaccinations: A puny 2,600 additional shots were recorded in the last 24 hours.
UPDATE: The governor’s spin-and-grin:
Active cases are down 607 from this time last week, but hospitalizations have been rising. Let’s continue to push our vaccinations, and tomorrow we will discuss the new Omicron variant at the news briefing.