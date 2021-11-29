The daily numbers on COVID-19 in Arkansas:

Total cases: 527,794, an increase of 207 from Sunday.

Active cases: 5,365, down significantly from the 5,829 reported Sunday.

Deaths: 8,655, an increase of two.

Hospitalizations: 390, up 27 from Sunday, with 170 people in ICU and 65 on ventilators.

Vaccinations: A puny 2,600 additional shots were recorded in the last 24 hours.

