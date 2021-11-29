A federal judge in Missouri, downplaying the value of COVID-19 vaccinations, blocked enforcement of a Biden administration rule requiring vaccinations for health workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid money in 10 states, including Arkansas.

This will provide relief for Arkansas health facilities, including state institutions, faced with either the loss of hundreds of millions of federal dollars if they didn’t obey the federal rule or provoking the anger of legislators who passed legislation prohibiting health institutions from enforcing mandates without legislative approval.

A UAMS request for a waiver from the state law, along with requests from the Department of Human Services and the Arkansas department that operates veterans nursing homes, were delayed recently by a legislative committee in hopes of guidance from the federal court.

Governor Hutchinson has opposed vaccine mandates. He had said he hoped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would at least add a testing option for health workers who didn’t want to be vaccinated, as is allowed in other federal vaccine rules. He cheered the ruling today:

“I am thankful for the ruling issued today,” stated Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Vaccine mandates are not the appropriate method to increase our vaccination rates, and the decision today shows that Arkansas is not alone in this position. My administration will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office as this case moves to trial.”

Attorney Tom Mars, who is working in legal cases challenging the ban on mask rules, asks the governor if this reasoning is sound shouldn’t the state junk the many vaccine mandates for school children. “After all, why would we give one deadly pandemic a pass while we use legislated mandates to keep the others from killing us?”

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who joined the lawsuit seeking the injunction, proclaimed it her singular victory. Her news was release was headlined:

Attorney General Rutledge Blocks Biden Administration’s CMS Vaccine Mandate in Arkansas Says, ‘President Biden has been stopped again by the swift legal action of my office’

CNN reports:

The judge’s order, which covers the 10 states that brought the case, played down the effectiveness of the vaccines and said that the “public would suffer little, if any, harm from maintaining the ‘status quo’ through the litigation of this case.” The mandate came out of the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It covers certain health care staff at providers that participate in Medicare and Medicaid, and set a December 6 deadline for those workers to have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It will be blocked in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The judge, Matthew Schelp, is a Trump appointee to the bench. The issue goes to trial but the judge says the plaintiffs seem likely to prevail on their argument that the government exceeded its authority and didn’t follow administrative procedures in adopting the rule.

He looked favorably on the argument that facilities would face staffing shortages if they enforced the rule.

(Not, I would note, if people got vaccinated.)

Note some relevant tweets in Arkansas today.

26 workers and 19 nursing home residents positive in Yellville. See the latest nursing home infections report here: https://t.co/kedieTYfJS — Julee Jaeger (@dunekacke) November 29, 2021

Also:

More positive COVID cases among Human Development Center Workers across Arkansas. Also cases for inmates at correctional facilities. #arnews https://t.co/3IKIzDrAt9 — Julee Jaeger (@dunekacke) November 29, 2021

In short: The ruling provides more encouragement for vaccine resistance, which likely means more serious illness and more death. Heckuva job, General Rutledge. The governor will likely resume his begging for people to get vaccinated on his daily commentary on the toll of new cases and deaths.

The judge dseemed to acknowledge the danger in nursing homes, but was unwilling to do anything about it. From CNN: