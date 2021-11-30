She’s made it clear enough she stands with the Freedumb Caucus on COVID vaccination, nonetheless give a small point to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for passing up an opportunity to pile on. From her opinion summary today:

Can the federal government legally require mandatory vaccines for businesses with one hundred or more employees? RESPONSE: I must respectfully decline to render an opinion in response to your question because this matter is currently being litigated. It is the longstanding policy of the Attorney General’s office, as a member of the executive branch, to decline to issue opinions on matters that are pending before the courts.

Rutledge, of course, has developed opinions in many pending lawsuits and joined in gleefully. Maybe she’s just not ready to cross Walmart and Tyson Foods, to name a couple of major employers and campaign money sources that have heartily endorsed vaccine mandates as good for business, workers and customers.

Advertisement

Legislators are not so constrained. I was copied today on a letter signed by 48 members of the House (all Republicans) objecting to the Biden administration OSHA rule, enjoined by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, that requires employees of large employers to be vaccinated or to test regularly for COVID if they refuse.

It’s the usual claptrap from the Freedumb Caucus, but the irony is rich. Quoting these worthies:

Advertisement

Rigid vaccine policies — whether from the federal government or state government — represent an overly burdensome intrusion on autonomous decision-making of both American businesses and families.

Has there ever been a state legislature and governor more intent on intruding on autonomous decision-making? Against masks. Against life-saving vaccinations. Against comprehensive sex education. Against family planning programs. Against books they don’t like. Against the medical decisions of parents of transgender children. Against women’s medical rights. Against protection of civil liberties for minorities, sexual and otherwise. Against even municipal zoning decisions. Against easier voting. Against fair representation. I could go on.

They’re going to do what they’re going to do. And the majority of those voting in their elections seem to say, thanks, give us another.

Advertisement

I’d be happy if they’d just spare me the hypocrisy. At least they haven’t gone after the overly burdensome intrusion of measles and smallpox vaccine mandates yet. Or speed limits.