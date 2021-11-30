A coalition of nonprofits has written the Arkansas legislature urging it to turn away from plans to significantly cut the state income tax at a special session that could begin next week and invest in Arkansas children instead.
A message distributed by Arkansas Advocates for Children said:
We know the Arkansas Legislature is preparing to discuss and vote on a tax cut package that will largely benefit a small number of wealthy Arkansans.
Right now, more than 1 in 5 children in Arkansas are growing up in poverty. And we’re ranked near the bottom of states in our educational and health outcomes. Cutting taxes for the wealthy will do nothing to make Arkansas a better place to raise or be a kid.
The following organizations today sent a letter to members of the 93rd General Assembly urging them to invest state revenue in programs that will improve outcomes for Arkansas’s kids, instead of cutting taxes for the wealthiest Arkansans.
AAUW Arkansas
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
Arkansas Association for Infant Mental Health
Arkansas Citizens First Congress
Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese
Arkansas Community Institute
Arkansas Community Organizations
Arkansas Medical, Dental & Pharmaceutical Association
Arkansas Public Policy Panel
Arkansas Support Network
Arkansas Waiver Association
Disability Rights Arkansas
Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas
Marshallese Educational Initiative
Rural Community Alliance
The Urban League of the State of Arkansas
The text of the letter:
The letter will be deposited in the wastebasket by most Arkansas legislators. Some will object that the poor are being considered by a 15-cent-a-day tax credit for people making the minimum wage or less. Under the plan under consideration, state revenue eventually will be cut by a half-billion dollars and 60 percent of those dollars will go to the top 5 percent of taxpayers, people making more than $218,000 a year.