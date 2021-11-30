Senator Cotton says he doesn’t remember supply chain shortages in the first year of the pandemic “that we’ve seen this year” pic.twitter.com/HrLPyunhrt — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (“Senator Cottonelle” as a Blog reader dubbed him) is getting roasted on Twitter for declaiming on Fox that he recalled no supply chain issues in the first year of the pandemic.

Advertisement

The toilet paper crisis presented easy punchlines for an ass.

Hand sanitizers, masks, ventilators, lab chemicals and hospital beds come more important to mind. Many goods being stretched now weren’t stretched then because of lack of economic activity. And so on.

Advertisement

Tom Cotton has also derided Anthony Fauci as not being the economist that he is. In the same interview, he referred to President Biden and Democrats in Congress as “grubby politicians.” Grubby is too kind for Senator Cottonelle.