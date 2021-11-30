The Duggar clan remains catnip for national celebrity publications such as People, which is providing in-depth coverage of Josh Duggar’s trial in Fayetteville for receiving and possessing of images of child sex abuse. (To call it child porn is to diminish the crime.)
Adam Carlson’s coverage of a pre-trial hearing Monday contains several snippets of patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, a current Republican candidate for the legislature, attempting to tell federal Judge Timothy Brooks what he would and would not talk about as a witness. The prosecution hopes to introduce testimony about Josh Duggar’s conversation in 2005 with friend Bobye Holt about molestation of four girls, including two sisters in the Duggar clan. Holt is prepared to testify that Josh told her he’d touched girls’ breasts and genitals and the People article recounts her testimony in detail, describing her as the first person to recount digital penetration of a child by Duggar. The judge is mulling whether to admit the testimony, which Duggar is attempting to bar as “spiritual counseling.”
Unlike Bobye, Jim Bob avoided giving almost any specifics of what Josh had told him of the past molestation beyond describing it as “inappropriate touching” of girls’ breasts. Jim Bob repeatedly said “I don’t remember”: “It’s been like 18, 19 years ago. … a long time ago.”
When the prosecution pressed on what Jim Bob Duggar knew and when, this exchange followed:
And when prosecutor Carly Marshall brought him the police report — apparently still watermarked with In Touch‘s logo — he complained about the tabloid connection [it published the initial public report on the molestation accusation. which it verified through a police report obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request].
“I’m not gonna allow it. Are you gonna allow for that?” Jim Bob asked the judge with his hands raised as the judge reminded him, “If there is [an] objection to be made, someone will make it but it won’t be you.”
Still, Jim Bob said, “For you guys to use a tabloid to bring it back up is very unprofessional.”
The judge offered some sympathy: “Mr. Duggar, I recognize this is perhaps a very unfair position that you’re placed in and I appreciate that.”
But the judge told him, “This is not a debate.”
Jury selection begins today.
Further detail on the Bobye Holt testimony is included in the government’s brief to the judge on why he should deny the defense motion to prevent her testimony about talks with the Duggar on several occasions because it was covered by “clergy-penitent privilege.”
It recounts Holt testimony on Monday:
Mrs. Holt then explained that on March 30, 2003, the Holts joined the defendant and his parents in his parent’s bedroom, where the defendant told Mrs. Holt that he had inappropriately touched the vagina of Jane Doe 4 that day and had been touching the breasts and vaginal areas of Jane Does 1 through 3, both over and under their clothes, for years. Mrs. Holt explained that he said he was telling her this because he was courting her daughter and that their relationship would have to end as a result of his conduct.
Mrs. Holt also described this discussion as a conversation between close family friends regarding the defendant’s relationship with her daughter. And while she recalled saying prayers during the conversation—a normal occurrence, she explained—Mrs. Holt emphasized that the conversation was not related to anyone’s role in the church that the Holts and Duggars attended. Mrs. Holt further testified that in early 2005, the defendant stayed with her and her husband in Little Rock because, as she explained, they loved him and wanted to see if he could repair his relationship with their daughter.
One evening after her husband fell asleep, Mrs. Holt testified, the defendant told her that he had digitally penetrated Jane Doe 4’s vagina while she sat on his lap and he read her bible stories. This rape occurred on March 30, 2003, and is what prompted the Duggars to contact the Holts that day. The defendant raised the same objection to this testimony, and the Court instructed the parties to submit briefing on the clergy-penitent privilege.
The defendant is asking the Court to adopt an interpretation of the clergy-penitent privilege that is so unprecedently overbroad as to render it unenforceable. The crux of his claim is that Mrs. Holt, who firmly disavowed having a position in the church or any privileged relationship with the defendant, was nevertheless clergy for purposes of the privilege because he confided in her and they prayed together, or because her husband was an “elder” in that church, or because of some combination of these factors and other unevidenced inferences. At base, however, Mrs. Holt is not clergy or a church leader. Nor, she said, could she or any women have served as leaders in the church. She is simply a long-time family friend of the defendant and the mother of the girl he was dating when he molested Jane Does 1 through 4. And while their lives are shaped by their religion, the defendant’s conversations with Mrs. Holt about these assaults as they relate to his relationship with her daughter are no more privileged than a defendant’s discussions about his case with his lawyer’s well-informed, non-attorney wife—which is to say, they are not privileged at all.