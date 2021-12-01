Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult in the Oxford, Mich., school shooting that left four dead and seven wounded. He had been taken into custody in the school shortly after the shootings.

He reportedly used a semi-automatic Sig Sauer handgun purchased on Black Friday by his father. The parents could face charges for failure to secure the weapon, the Detroit News reports.

Police say they have much social media and other evidence about the case but haven’t spoken on a possible motive. Various media are publishing images in which a social media account in Crumbley’s name shows the pistol.

Past mentions of him in media were positive.

“In a 2017 article in a local newspaper, the boy appears as a bespectacled fifth-grader at an international baccalaureate school. At the time, he was part of a group of students working on a project about poverty and expressed sympathy for the homeless and hungry,” The Detroit News reported.

