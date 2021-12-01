The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today upheld the 20-year prison sentence given Robert Levy, a former VA pathologist in Fayetteville, involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud.

He misdiagnosed cases at the VA while impaired by drugs and alcohol. He pleaded guilty to charges.

On appeal, he challenged a “look back” at his cases that established $2.1 million in damages he was ordered to pay and also challenged the judge’s upward departure from sentencing guidelines in the case.

The 8th Circuit rejected the arguments. It wrote in part:

