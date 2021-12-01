The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today upheld the 20-year prison sentence given Robert Levy, a former VA pathologist in Fayetteville, involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud.
He misdiagnosed cases at the VA while impaired by drugs and alcohol. He pleaded guilty to charges.
On appeal, he challenged a “look back” at his cases that established $2.1 million in damages he was ordered to pay and also challenged the judge’s upward departure from sentencing guidelines in the case.
The 8th Circuit rejected the arguments. It wrote in part:
The record shows that the court gave due consideration to both aggravating and mitigating factors. It considered Levy’s alcoholism, lack of criminal history, acceptance of responsibility, cooperation with law enforcement, and genuine display of remorse as mitigating factors. But it found that the seriousness of the offenses warranted a large upward variance because Levy held a position of trust as a physician and “behaved in an arrogant, callous manner, even going so far as to falsify medical records so that it would appear that his colleagues agreed with his inaccurate diagnoses.” The court also noted that there were likely more victims of Levy’s crimes, given the “sheer number of misdiagnosed veterans.” Id. Because the record reflects the district court’s thoughtful weighing of the appropriate factors and the sentence reflects the seriousness of the offenses, the district court did not abuse its discretion by imposing a 105-month upward variance.