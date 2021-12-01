Fact-checking the Arkansas legislature is a fool’s errand. For one thing, who has the time? It also calls to mind Mark Twain’s famous line: “Don’t try and teach a pig to sing. It’s a waste of your time, and it annoys the pig.”

Nonetheless, sometimes corrections are in order. Such is the case today with Sen. Jason Rapert’s response to Governor Hutchinson’s decision, for now at least, not to propose at next week’s special legislative session still more punitive anti-abortion law. Arkansas recently approved a virtual total ban, though it is currently blocked in court. Rapert wants to ape Texas with a vigilante-enforced ban to punish anyone who might help women in distress. From the Democrat-Gazette today:

There apparently were some gaps in the Bully of Bigelow’s book learning. It is a gap he and others hope to widen with legislation limiting what may be said in Arkansas schools about the country’s history of racial discrimination.

The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in the United States, not the U.S. Supreme Court. Dred Scott anyone? That unpleasantness between the states also played a role.

As for the womenfolk whose medical rights Rapert is anxious to abridge:

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. The U.S. Supreme Court had previously upheld gender-based voter discrimination, saying in an 1875 case that citizenship didn’t confer voting rights on women.

I wonder how the modern-day Arkansas legislature would react to such liberal notions today.

Bro. Rapert is running for lieutenant governor in a battle royal of deplorables in the Republican primary.