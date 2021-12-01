At 9 a.m. our time you can link here to hear arguments in the Mississippi case over an abortion ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A U.S. Supreme Court recently packed by Republicans and Donald Trump may decide to reverse Roe v. Wade, which protects a women’s abortion rights until the viability of a fetus outside the womb.

A decision upholding the law will likely bring to an end the availability of abortion in many jurisdictions, such as Arkansas. It will remain legal in some states. Women with means will still be able to obtain them. Others will turn to dangerous alternatives. Or risk their lives by carrying a difficult pregnancy to term. Or have to endure a full-term pregnancy with a fetus unable to survive. Or give birth to a child born of rape. Or simply deprive women of medical autonomy for whatever reason, often in states that provide inadequate sex education and restrict access to family planning that prevents unwanted pregnancies. “Pro-life?” Not by my definition.

Scotusblog.com is a good place to follow developments, including lots of analysis of the case.

Good live blogging on the arguments at the New York Times as well. The questions so far tend to reflect the well-known proclivities of the justices, generally 6-3 anti-abortion, though with some concerns about precedent and other issues from anti-abortion justices. I’m quite impressed by Julie Rikelman, the lawyer arguing for preservation of Roe v. Wade. It’s about protecting the right of liberty for women, she said. Retreat will make them secondary to the fetus and burden women medically and economically, particularly poor women and women of color. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who testified at his confirmation hearing that Roe was settled law, doesn’t sound like he holds that view today.

UPDATE: Most of the reporting draws the conclusion I did. The anti-abortion majority is about to uphold the Mississippi 15-week ban, effectively overriding Roe and setting off a land rush to punitive abortion laws everywhere, particularly states like Arkansas. It’s politics. It makes a liar or Barfin’ Bart O’Kavanaugh. It shows why Republicans will stop at nothing to ram stuff through the Senate and Democrats should take a lesson. The presidential election of 2016 had consequences for which we will pay and pay and pay.