A suspect in Nov. 22 U.S. Bank robbery fad been arrested. From NLR PD:

On December 1, 2021, members of the Knoxville Police Department took Ombleo Daniels (50 years old – W/M) into custody on a warrant for Robbery out of North Little Rock. Daniels was wanted in connection with the robbery of the US Bank (1 Riverfront Place) on November 22, 2021.

Extradition back to Arkansas is unknown at this time.