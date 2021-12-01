The Central Arkansas Library System stayed in operation through the COVID-19 pandemic to serve meals and keep library patrons connected to information and resources. Those efforts are being rewarded with a $250,000 prize from the Gerald M. Kline Family Foundation.
CALS is the winner of the third annual Jerry Kline Community Impact Prize to recognize “the powerful synergy that results when a library works closely with both its local government and its community,” according to the prize announcement.
The library system will be featured in December’s issue of Library Journal, and feted at the Public Library Association Conference in Portland, Oregon, in March.
“This year’s winner exemplifies what libraries can achieve for their communities, particularly during difficult times and circumstances,” said Gerald (Jerry) Kline.
Among other accomplishments, CALS partnered with a variety of community organizations to serve 4.5 million meals, advocate for early vaccination for its staff, provide safe pedestrian routes to parks and free bus passes, and launch the Rock It! Lab for under-resourced entrepreneurs.
“This is a wonderful achievement for Central Arkansas and our library staff,” said CALS Executive Director Nate Coulter. “We are enormously grateful to the Kline Foundation. The Kline Prize emphatically highlights the trust our community has placed in CALS, the dedication of our staff that honors that trust, and the effectiveness of our many partners who help us serve our patrons. This recognition also affirms the wisdom of our CALS board when in 2019 it adopted a three-year strategic plan focusing on communities and lowering barriers to resources. Following so closely on the heels of our successful November millage election, where 71 percent of Little Rock voters renewed their commitment to sustaining their extraordinary public library, this recognition further affirms CALS’s role as a vital community asset.”
“CALS is a great example of the convening and amplifying powers of the library,” said LJ Editor-in-Chief Meredith Schwartz. “Engaging in deep ongoing communication with local government and community members creates a mutual understanding of their evolving needs, while building and sustaining robust partnerships that tackle major civic challenges no one agency could handle alone.”