The Central Arkansas Library System stayed in operation through the COVID-19 pandemic to serve meals and keep library patrons connected to information and resources. Those efforts are being rewarded with a $250,000 prize from the Gerald M. Kline Family Foundation.

CALS is the winner of the third annual Jerry Kline Community Impact Prize to recognize “the powerful synergy that results when a library works closely with both its local government and its community,” according to the prize announcement.

The library system will be featured in December’s issue of Library Journal, and feted at the Public Library Association Conference in Portland, Oregon, in March.