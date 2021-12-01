COVID numbers continue their rise in Arkansas.

The total case count rose today to 529,768, an increase of 930 from Tuesday, not quite as steep a climb as yesterday’s 1,044 one-day increase. But on Wednesday last week, the increase was 694.

Active cases stand at 5,891, 192 more than yesterday.

Deaths now stand at 8,687, reflecting an additional 20 deaths since yesterday.

The vaccination progress remains steady, but not robust: About 11,700 more, with booster shots a leading contributor.

Current hospitalizations: 423, up from 409 Tuesday.

Total Covid patients in ICU: 171, down from 173.

Total Covid patients on vents: 74, up from 73 Tuesday.