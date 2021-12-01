Here’s an AP report on federal Judge Timothy Brooks’ order that a jury may hear about allegations of child molestation by Josh Duggar, standing trial on possession and receipt of images of child sexual abuse.

Past acts are relevant to the current charges because they can show a propensity for molestation, the judge said. He denied a defense motion to block the introduction of evidence of past molestation.

Here’s his opinion.

Though Duggar was not charged with molesting four children, including two who’ve been identified as among his sisters, such evidence is admissible, the judge said. He ruled after hearing from a family friend and fellow church member, Bobye Holt, who recounted Duggar’s statements to her about touching breasts and genitals of young girls 18 years ago. He rejected the defense argument that the statement’s enjoyed clerical privilege. Holt is not a member of the clergy or an elder in the church. But she was with her husband, Jim Holt, who is a church elder, during conversations with Duggar.

Brooks wrote:

The threshold issue in the instant case is whether Mrs. Holt qualifies as a “clergyperson.” It is clear from her testimony—which the Court found very credible—that she was not a clergyperson at the time Defendant made certain disclosures to her about molesting children. The following colloquy between the Government’s counsel and Mrs. Holt is compelling: Q: Whenever you attended church with the Duggars, did you ever hold a position of authority within the church? A. No, ma’am. Q. Were you ever a pastor of the church? A. No, ma’am. Q. Were you ever an elder of the church? A. No, ma’am. Q. Were you ever on any sort of church council? A. No. Q. Did you hold any sort of role besides parishioner within the church? A. No. The Government’s counsel then asked Mrs. Holt why she never held a leadership position in her church, given her longstanding membership, and she explained, “Women weren’t asked to be elders or pastors in our church.” In response, Defendant suggests that Mrs. Holt should be considered a clergyperson because her husband was an “elder”—or spiritual leader—of the church at the time, and she accompanied him on “joint counseling sessions.” The Court rejects this contention, finding no credible evidence that Mrs. Holt held a position in the church analogous to that of a minister, priest, or rabbi.1F 2 Defendant also argues that Mrs. Holt’s conversations with Defendant should be deemed privileged because one or both of them prayed or opened the Bible as they conversed. To state the obvious: Conversations between two church members are not shielded from discovery by the clergy privilege— even if those conversations involve serious subjects and are punctuated by prayer.

The judge recited two occasions when Holt said Duggar told her he had molested children. The Holts and Duggars met because the Holts hoped Duggar would one day marry their daughter. Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s father and current Republican state Senate candidate, is an old friend of Jim Holt. The admissions ended any potential courtship.

The judge recounted that Mrs. Holt said Jim Holt had fallen asleep on one occasion when she talked with Josh Duggar, but Josh continued to talk.

He confessed to Mrs. Holt that he had not told her the complete truth about past incidents of child molestation. Specifically, he told Mrs. Holt that on March 30, 2003, he touched Jane Doe #4 both over her clothes and under her panties, and he admitted that he used his fingers to penetrate the child’s vagina. Based on Mrs. Holt’s credible testimony, the Court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that Defendant committed a previous act or acts of child molestation, as defined by rule 414.

The judge said Jim Bob Duggar’s testimony tended to corroborate Mrs. Holt, though his recollections were hazy. Commented the judge:

The Court found Mr. Duggar’s selective lapse in memory to be not credible; he was obviously reluctant to testify against his son. In any event, his testimony is not necessary for the Government to introduce Rule 414 evidence at trial; Mrs. Holt’s testimony is sufficient.

In opening statements, the defense laid the groundwork for the theory that someone else was responsible for images on a computer at Duggar’s used car lot.