People runs down in detail how the jury was seated Tuesday in Fayetteville for the trial of Josh Duggar on charges of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse. Presentation of the case begins today.

Among those excused from the jury was an in-law of the defendant, who passed the original filter for the pool from which the jury was selected. He was dismissed after disclosing that concern. Among other examples cited by People:

Advertisement

A local city employee worried his “general distrust” of government made him a poor fit. A study hall supervisor at a high school criticized “fake news.”

No decision yet from federal Judge Timothy Brooks on whether he’ll allow Bobye Holt, a family friend and fellow church member to the Duggar clan, to testify about her conversations with Duggar about his sexual molestation of children when a minor himself. She remains on the list of potential witnesses announced in court today, but Duggar’s father, Republican state Senate candidate Jim Bob Duggar, was not. The patriarch of the clan that once starred in a reality TV series, testified Monday that he couldn’t remember details of his son’s admission of molesting girls, including two sisters, some years ago.