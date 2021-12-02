Autism in Motion Clinics is hosting a socially distant, sensory-friendly Santa Claus event for the Northwest Arkansas autism community at the AIM Clinics therapy center at 2703 SE Otis Corley Drive, Suite 11, in Bentonville, Saturday Dec. 11 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

The Santa Claus event promises to be an autism-friendly holiday celebration and is open to the public and free for all community members. Children can get an optional picture with Santa Claus, play reindeer games and receive festive holiday treats, sensory toys and other therapeutic items in a sensory-friendly environment, the release states. AIM Clinics therapists will be stationed throughout the event to provide and share information and autism services and therapy. Here’s more information from the press release.

