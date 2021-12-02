Autism in Motion Clinics is hosting a socially distant, sensory-friendly Santa Claus event for the Northwest Arkansas autism community at the AIM Clinics therapy center at 2703 SE Otis Corley Drive, Suite 11, in Bentonville, Saturday Dec. 11 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
The Santa Claus event promises to be an autism-friendly holiday celebration and is open to the public and free for all community members. Children can get an optional picture with Santa Claus, play reindeer games and receive festive holiday treats, sensory toys and other therapeutic items in a sensory-friendly environment, the release states. AIM Clinics therapists will be stationed throughout the event to provide and share information and autism services and therapy. Here’s more information from the press release.
“The holiday season can be overstimulating for many, including children on the autism spectrum,” shares Community Outreach Director Ali Thomas, “AIM Clinics is excited to provide an inclusive holiday celebration where children and families can engage in a variety of holiday activities and traditions in a sensory-friendly and inclusive way, such as an optional visit to the North Pole for an autism-friendly photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself!”
About AIM Clinics:
Autism in Motion (AIM) Clinics provides life-changing applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy for children and teens with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). AIM Clinics has the mission to support and inspire children with autism, their families and our community. AIM Clinics is an BHCOE Accredited Organization. This accreditation signifies that our clinics uphold a commitment to continued quality care, accountability and transparency for our clients with regards to ABA therapy and services provided.
The Bentonville clinic boasts an extraordinary teen space, an autism-friendly sensory room, a large active play space and custom-designed therapy rooms. These features will provide opportunities for clients to work on language development, functional communication skills, fine and gross motor skills, social skills and other daily living skills to grow and work toward independence. AIM Clinics Bentonville belongs to the AIM Clinics family of 29 clinics nationwide. Three of these clinics are located in Northwest Arkansas: one in Bentonville, one in Fayetteville and one in Rogers. All locations are now enrolling and accepting new clients.