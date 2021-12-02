Alan Leveritt, publisher of the Arkansas Times, continued his media tour earlier this week with a national TV interview explaining why we refuse to comply with a state law that punishes businesses that refuse to sign a pledge promising not to boycott Israel. He appeared on CNN with Christiane Amanpour and Julia Bacha, director of the new documentary “Boycott,” which follows our legal battle over the anti-boycott law along with several other cases. Leveritt wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about our situation last week. Watch the CNN interview here.

Advertisement

The short version of each: This isn’t a fight we were looking for — we’re intensely provincial in our coverage. In both the New York Times and on CNN, Leveritt worked in deserving plugs for the virtues of Sims Bar-B-Que as an example of our focus. But we’re not taking political positions in exchange for advertising.

We’re awaiting a decision from the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on the legal challenge of the law the ACLU filed on our behalf.

Advertisement

The documentary made its debut at the Doc NYC festival in New York in November. It’ll likely tour other festivals, but will certainly come to Arkansas before too long. We’ll keep you posted.