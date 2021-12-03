The Palm Springs Desert Sun reports that father-daughter duo Mike Huckabee and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are set to appear in the Coachella Valley’s Desert Town Hall speaker series on Feb. 1.

Tickets start at $400, but include admission to talks by filmmaker Ron Howard and his actor brother Clint Howard, historian and writer Jon Meacham and conservation photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, too.

The speaker series website suggests “All in the family” will be the Huckabee clan’s theme. The event is put on by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, whose mission is to “help people help themselves.”

Sanders, of course, is campaigning for governor of Arkansas in hopes of following in her father’s footsteps. But she hasn’t been around here much that we can tell, and while she’s quick to weigh in on the national culture wars, she’s had little to offer on local issues. So doing a speaking gig in California is about par for the course.