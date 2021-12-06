Max here. I’m traveling. Back on duty Tuesday. We have had some problems that caused web silence yesterday. But here are the numbers. Little to cheer about.

I have been in New York. Vaccination cards, with photo ID, and masks required to attend shows. I call it freedom for good public health practice.

Shows? ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ and ‘Tina.’ Four stars for both. Spectacular finale with double encore for the Tina Turner jukebox.

NYC isn’t fully reopened but it is getting there. And tourists are swarming. (And complying with mask and vax rules. Trent Garner types not in evidence.)