Errin Stanger, a longtime staffer at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, has been named director of the nonprofit makerspace. She’d been acting director since Chris Jones stepped down to run for governor.

Here’s the release from Winrock International, which manages the Hub:

December 6, 2021 – Winrock International is excited to announce that Errin Stanger has been named director of Winrock’s Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. Stanger has been an essential part of the Hub team since its founding in 2014. She has served in numerous roles at the Hub, most recently as deputy director and as acting director.

“Errin’s long history with the Innovation Hub and her commitment to creativity and equity make her uniquely positioned to lead the Hub team to solve new challenges,” said Linsley Kinkade, senior director of Winrock’s U.S. Programs. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this role.”

The Innovation Hub is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Arkansans by inspiring innovation and expanding opportunities. Since the Hub’s opening in 2014, its state-of-the-art facilities have provided tools and training to entrepreneurs, students, and other makers, preparing them to join and grow Arkansas’s economic ecosystem.

“Being the first female leader of the Innovation Hub is not something that I take lightly,” Stanger says. “My role is an example for other women that they can do this,” said Stanger. “It is an honor to step into this position, and I am thankful to those who have walked alongside our previous leaders. I thank each of them for their support and guidance.”

Stanger takes the Hub’s helm at a transformative time as Winrock International prepares to relocate its headquarters in 2022 within its Hub location. The Hub has been part of Winrock International since 2016. Winrock will upgrade the Hub property to include new office space to accommodate Winrock headquarters and Hub staff while enhancing program offerings and member services. With more than 22,000 square feet, the Hub has ample room for multi-use spaces, expanded programming, and new resources, including developing a dedicated space for the new Best Buy Teen Tech Center. Renovation is expected to be complete in late 2022.