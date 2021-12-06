The prosecution has rested in the Josh Duggar sexual abuse trial in federal court in Fayetteville. This morning, Bobye Holt, a longtime family friend of the Duggars, recounted a 2003 conversation with Josh Duggar in which he confessed to molesting multiple minor girls, KNWA/KFTA reports.

The defense had earlier asked Judge Timothy Brooks to rule Bobye Holt’s testimony inadmissible because, the defense argued, Duggar considered Holt a spiritual adviser when he made the confession. Duggar was also “courting” Holt’s daughter at the time, according to the prosecution.

Advertisement

Holt’s husband, former state legislator Jim Holt, also testified today that he was involved in a conversation in which Duggar asked how to install a Linux partition on his computer. The prosecution has said that Duggar’s computer had such a partition, where the computer was essentially split between two operating systems. Federal officials discovered child sexual abuse materials in the Linux partition.

Duggar, charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials, is facing up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.