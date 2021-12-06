Little Rock Rabbi Barry Block, a dogged champion for public education and many other progressive causes, edited a new book on activism and the Jewish faith.

Little Rock Rabbi Barry Block, a dogged champion for public education and many other progressive causes, edited a new book on activism and the Jewish faith.

Anyone who’s paid attention to the ongoing campaign for social justice in Arkansas knows Rabbi Barry H. Block of Congregation B’nai Israel in Little Rock. A champion for public education, refugees and gun safety, Block has a graceful knack for making plain the spiritual call behind the terrestrial struggle for fairness, safety and opportunity.

Block offers some of that godly guidance in print as editor of “The Social Justice Torah Commentary,” a new book that links the Torah to activism and progressive values.

Advertisement

“Each Torah portion is linked to a contemporary social justice issue, with authors exploring such topics as climate change, mass incarceration, immigration, systemic racism, disability, voting rights, and reproductive justice. Ideal for weekly Torah study, the volume also serves as a vital, timely guide for those committed to tikkun olam, repairing the world,” an announcement about the book’s release says.

As editor, Block said he chose to include works that would both guide and inspire. “I set out to edit “The Social Justice Torah Commentary” so that students of Torah could find motivation to engage in tikkun olam and Jewish activists could find grounding in sacred text,” he said.

Advertisement

This isn’t Block’s first book. “The Mussar Torah Commentary: A Spiritual Path to Living a Meaningful and Ethical Life” was a finalist for a 2020 National Jewish Book Award.

Block’s causes are broad and numerous, and include a pitch for freedom of speech in the face of Arkansas’s attempts to force businesses to pledge they won’t participate in boycotts against Israel. The rabbi is featured in “Boycott,” a documentary that features Arkansas Times publisher Alan Leveritt’s ongoing legal fight against a state law that punishes businesses that refuse to sign a pledge promising not to boycott Israel. While he opposes the boycott of Israeli products, Block said he also opposes any law that would limit rights on political speech.

Advertisement

Copies of Block’s new book are $23.95 each, and available here.