The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ College of Public Health has released new COVID-19 projections that suggest cases, hospitalizations and deaths will rise in the coming weeks. The state could be amid a third wave, UAMS warns.

In summary:

• The models are forecasting 11,482 new COVID-19 cases by Dec. 13 and 23,848 new cases by Dec. 28. New daily cases are expected to average over 750 per day.

• We should expect around 276 individuals to be newly hospitalized by Dec. 13 and 430 by Dec. 28. Daily hospitalizations average 16 per day.

• The models are forecasting 27 new COVID-19 deaths by Dec. 13 and 54 by Dec. 28, or around 2 deaths per day.

The models are indicating continued or new growth throughout the holiday season. The current projected trends could potentially reflect a new emerging third wave in Arkansas. Unlike 2020, this wave, if it occurs, is most likely to peak early in the first months of the new year, most likely February or early March.

We do not yet know enough about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant to forecast how it might impact cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state. However, we do know the Delta variant, the dominant variant in Arkansas, is highly infectious and capable of causing severe illness in children and adults. We also know there are sufficient numbers of unvaccinated citizens in Arkansas to drive a third surge in the state.