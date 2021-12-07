Garrick Feldman, the founder and publisher of The Leader, a community newspaper that covers north Pulaski, Lonoke and White counties, has died at age 73.
It’s a family business. Feldman’s wife, Eileen, is managing editor, and son Jonathan is editor. They’re expected to continue publishing.
Arkansas Business has a warm remembrance of Feldman, including his family history:
Born Aug. 30, 1948, in present-day Hungary, Garrick Feldman would never have had a chance to find his niche in journalism if his mother, Ilona, a Hungarian Jew, hadn’t survived as a teenage slave laborer in Auschwitz during World War II. Feldman’s mother and widowed grandmother, Ida, got off a Nazi transport train after deportation hungry and dazed. “My mother was separated from my grandmother, who was immediately sent to the gas chamber, along with all the elderly, mothers and their children and the sick,” Feldman wrote years later. “My father, Ferenc, was also in forced labor battalions but was not sent to Auschwitz. His parents, brothers and sisters perished there.”
After liberation by Allied soldiers, including some black American GIs who wept at what they saw, Ferenc and Ilona Feldman were married in 1947. Three of Garrick Feldman’s grandparents died in Holocaust camps, and he watched his baby brother being carried by his father as little Garrick held his mom’s hand on a nightlong walk across the Hungarian-Austrian border ahead of the advancing Soviet army in 1956.
Having barely survived Nazi and communist annihilation, the little family made its way to America, where Ferenc and Ilona lived long lives and Feldman’s brother, Steve, became a scholar at the Holocaust Museum in Washington.