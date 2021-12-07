Unfortunately, this news isn’t because there are no new cases to report.

Founded by Northwest Arkansas resident Misty Orpin in March of 2020, ArkansasCovid.com and its Twitter page quickly became a valuable resource of comprehensive data that sliced through jargon and spin to help Arkansans understand the real implications of the novel virus.

In May of 2020, Orpin began a partnership with Dr. Rob Wells, a U of A assistant professor of journalism. In August of 2020 the UA School of Journalism and Strategic Media took over the project with Wells as editor. Graduate students and Wells’ data journalism students provided reporting and data for the site. Wells shared a note on Twitter yesterday that explains why the site is shutting down.