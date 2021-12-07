Though some legislators grumbled about a lack of advance detail, a bill to expand a tax credit program to aid a $2 billion expansion in U.S. Steel’s operation in Mississippi County.

The bill could cost the state up to $11 million a year in tax credits for 14 years. the credit can offset company income taxes or be sold to others. It’s a modification to cover U.S. Steel for an existing credit for waste reduction, reuse, or recycling equipment for a steel manufacturer. It’s a different type of manufacturer because the state teacher retirement system has had a stake in the venture.

Sen. David Wallace, in winning debate-free approval of the bill in a Senate committee today, said the sweetener was necessary to help expand an existing facility because Mississippi and Alabama were already competing, though he acknowledged Arkansas was “in the lead.” He said it would create 700 new direct jobs paying an average of $120,000 a year and also create 200 new “independent direct positions with an average annual wage of $60,000.”

Here’s an explanation of how the tax credits would work in the fiscal impact statement. The tax credits could be sold to people to reduce their income tax burdens.

The bill came out of the House committee later in the day. The House committee chair, Rep. Joe Jett, said the bill had been cleared with a Mississippi steelmaker, Nucor. Proponents contend benefits will outweigh the loss of tax revenue and money can be clawed back if wages and jobs don’t meet projections.

The Senate also heard Sen. Trent Garner’s bill to eliminate the state income tax, but it was ruled ineligible le for consideration because it didn’t carry a fiscal impact statement from the Department of Finance and Administration.

