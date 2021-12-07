Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado), with a passel of other legislative wingnuts as co-sponsors, has filed a bill that captures the Republican fervor to punish discussion of racism or sexism.

If you’ve been tricked into believing that your elementary school student is being taught critical race theory, a graduate school level idea that racism is baked into our country’s institutions, this is the bill for you!

Advertisement

It’s very broad. Here are the positions it wants to snuff out:

(i) One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; (ii) The State of Arkansas or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist; (iii) An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously; (iv) An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex; (v) An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex; (vi) An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex; or (vii) Any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex; or (viii) Meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.

Other bills have targeted public schools or institutions of higher education. This one includes those (higher education institutions may be excluded, but I suspect a drafting error explains their possible omission) and just about everything the legislature has the power to regulate. Cities, counties, constitutional offices and law enforcement officers are excluded.

Advertisement

Any citizen could allege a violation of the law to the Arkansas Claims Commission. Successful claimants would be awarded all fees and costs. State entities would be on the hook for $10,000 per day for each violation and the money from successful claims would be redirected to the Succeed Scholarship Program, which provides vouchers to parents of kids with special needs — and an ever increasing number of other types of students — to send them to private school. Whitewashing American history and defunding public education, all in one bill!

It’s a truly deranged attempt at policymaking.

Advertisement

The good news is that the vote this morning to stick to Governor Hutchinson’s call and not consider Sen. Jason Rapert’s bill to create a tax credit for law enforcement officers, which is also bad policy but far less controversial, suggests that there may not be appetite from legislators to extend the session. That would take two-thirds of each chamber.

Garner’s bill was read in the Senate this morning and ruled not germane to the call by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, but Garner said he knew it wasn’t germane and had meant for it to be held until other business was concluded. The House and Senate can only vote to extend the session after they’ve considered the income tax cut and other odds and ends on the governor’s call.