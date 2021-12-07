A resolution to set new ward boundaries is a late addition to tonight’s Little Rock Board of Directors’ meeting at 6 p.m.

Here’s the new map directors will vote on tonight. Here are the current ward boundaries. The changes are fairly subtle.

In October, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proposed to board members a redistricting plan that would dramatically reshape ward boundaries. Scott argued that wards should be more racially diverse to reflect the makeup of the city.

Board members responded by passing an ordinance that removed from the redistricting process the city’s director of planning and development, who reports to the mayor, and placed it solely under the authority of the city manager and anyone designated by the manager. The city manager had historically managed the process with input from directors. Board members complained that the mayor’s office had kept census information from the manager (and by extension them) this go round. The ordinance represented one of many examples of an ongoing fight over power between the mayor and the board.

