The six-man, six-woman jury considering child sex abuse-related charges against reality TV star Josh Duggar began deliberating at 12:15 p.m. today and broke for the night about 5 p.m.

He’s charged with downloading and possessing images of abuse of children as young as toddlers on a computer at his used car lot in Northwest Arkansas. The prosecution says evidence shows he was the only person at the car lot when photos were downloaded. The defense says somebody else could have done it.

The jury today had some questions. Samantha Boyd of KNWA reported on Twitter:

