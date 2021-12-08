The six-man, six-woman jury considering child sex abuse-related charges against reality TV star Josh Duggar began deliberating at 12:15 p.m. today and broke for the night about 5 p.m.
He’s charged with downloading and possessing images of abuse of children as young as toddlers on a computer at his used car lot in Northwest Arkansas. The prosecution says evidence shows he was the only person at the car lot when photos were downloaded. The defense says somebody else could have done it.
The jury today had some questions. Samantha Boyd of KNWA reported on Twitter:
JoshDuggar trial update: jury still deliberating. Members asked to see another piece of evidence in entirety which was the full interview w Homeland Security when agents searched Duggar’s car lot. Judge granted request and members heard full interview.
After the full interview was played, another jury member also asked if the jury can have a calendar from May 2019- now. Judge denied request saying deliberation could only be over evidence in this case.
In the interview, #Duggar admitted to having peer to peer sharing software. In the full interview, he’s heard telling the HSI agent he understands their need to look through devices and he appreciated the work they were doing.