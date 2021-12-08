Legislation originating in the House cleared a Senate committee today will allow a legislative security officer to have law enforcement authority, including carrying a weapon, with statewide jurisdiction.

Speaker Matthew Shepherd said the bill wasn’t intended to create a new law enforcement agency, but to pertain to a new person hired for a sergeant-at-arms position. Statewide jurisdiction is intended to give that person authority should he accompany legislators at meetings outside of Little Rock. The bill allows both the House and Senate to hire such an officer, but for now, the Senate hasn’t expressed an interest in mirroring the House practice so far though Sen. Jason Rapert, chair of the committee hearing the bill today, said the idea was overdue. Shepherd also said the bill wasn’t a step toward a takeover of Capitol police, currently under the secretary of state. That idea has been floated by some legislators.

The Senate committee approved the bill, HB 1003, after hearing testimony that the employee would work according to state law enforcement standards.

Sens. Jane English and Clarke Tucker both questioned language in the bill that lets the legislature set standard for hiring, perhaps a problem for future hires though not necessarily for the person already chosen by the House. Shepherd he was amenable to tightening up the language in the bill in the future.

The bill passed 94-1 in the House with Rep. Gayla McKenzie voting no.

The bill will give the powers to the new House hire, Gerald Spurgers. He’s a retired FBI agent with 32 years of federal service, a House spokesman said, and is paid $72,573.