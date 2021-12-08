The Arkansas Senate this morning approved the income tax cut primarily benefitting the rich and major corporations by a vote of 30-4 (the four were all Democrats).

If fully phased in, it will reduce state revenue by a half-billion dollars a year (or $600 million according to an independent analysis. 70 percent of the money will go to the top 20 percent and abn average of $10,000 a year to each of the 15,000 Arkansans making more than $500,000 a year. People making less than minimum wage can qualify for a tax credit up to about 17 cents a day.

Advertisement

It’s pitched as an economic development lure that the state can afford without cutting services, though there’s no long-term analysis of the ability to sustain services when fully implemented.

The vote was preceded by some heartfelt calls for more support for families from Sens. Joyce Elliott and Greg Leding. They mentioned childcare, help for the disabled, education and the homeless. Elliott mentioned the burden of the state’s high sales tax on lower-income people, who give up a disproportionate amount of their income for this tax.

Advertisement

Elliott contended the things Arkansas is NOT funding are the types of things that will bet people to come to Arkansas and “not leave us.”

Sen. Trent Garner said he’d support the bill but prefers his idea to end the income tax entirely.

Advertisement

Also this morning the Senate quickly moved through some minor bills about appointments to a tax appeal commission, pertaining to LLC law and repealing a flawed bill meant to reduce the cost of insulin.

A little more time was given to the corporate welfare bill, SB 10, which, along with another piece of legislation, will give, over time, some $170 million in taxpayer support to a steel plant expansion by U.S. Steel/Big River Steel in Mississippi County. (This legislation gives $11 million in tax credits a year and separate legislation provides $50 million for state help in building the plant.) The project is said to be a $2 billion investment that would create 700 jobs and the benefits from those new jobs (plus 200 jobs for vendors of mill products) will outweigh the costs. Sen. David Wallace is speaking at length about details of the bill and its value. The bill was adopted 34-0.

The House today will consider its version of the legislation, which came out of committee yesterday.

Committees will meet this afternoon to endorse the bills coming from the opposite chamber. The legislature seems en route to a speedy conclusion of the governor’s agenda.

Advertisement

Coming still: An effort on the floor to add anti-abortion and pro-white-nationalist legislation to the agenda. The leadership has resisted this so far. The bills being pushed by the likes of Rep. Mary Bentley and Sen. Jason Rapert, would enact a vigilante-enforced anti-abortion scheme and effectively prevent talk or teaching about racial conflict in state agencies and schools.