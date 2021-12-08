Just so you’ll know: The discussion about more punitive anti-abortion legislation and efforts to stamp out the discussion of racism isn’t over.

Already on the House calendar is a resolution by Rep. Mary Bentley to extend the special session to provide a Texas-style anti-abortion bill enforced by citizen vigilante action. That will require a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate. Earlier today, the House speaker wouldn’t allow the bill itself to reach the calendar because it wasn’t properly submitted.It isn’t part of the special session agenda. Rep. Mark Lowery has introduced a resolution to extend the session to consider Sen. Trent Garner’s bill to penalize schools and other public agencies for talking about race in ways in which he disapproves. Lowery has also introduced a bill to restrict what can be taught about matters related to race and ethnicity in public schools. That bill isn’t on the calendar yet.

Advertisement

In the Senate, Sen. Jason Rapert has introduced his version of the vigilante anti-abortion legislation. There’s no resolution to extend the session on file in the Senate as yet.

The leaders of the House and Senate and governor have said they hoped to end the session with the approval, perhaps Thursday, of the massive income tax cut for the rich and corporations and a few pieces of non-controversial housekeeping legislation. They may yet prevail. But not before some rhetorical flourishes from Bentley, Rapert, Lowery, Garner and others from the Trump faction of the anti-abortion, white nationalist party formally (formerly?) known as Republican.

Advertisement

The pending bills are deemed emergencies. Lowery would have his new textbook and curriculum restrictions take effect in the spring semester of 2022.

The Senate will convene at 9 a.m. Thursday and the House at 10 a.m. Both are expected to complete action on the income tax cut and other items on the governor’s special session call. Then, perhaps, the demagogues will take the floor.

Advertisement

UPDATE: The Senate may resolve this issue for the moment. Here’s the calendar for the morning. SR1 TO PROVIDE FOR THE SINE DIE ADJOURNMENT OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE NINETY-THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ARKANSAS. SR2 TO EXTEND THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE NINETY-THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR A PERIOD NOT EXCEEDING FIFTEEN (15) DAYS TO CREATE AN INCOME TAX CREDIT FOR CERTAIN FULL-TIME LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS. SR4 TO EXTEND THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE NINETY-THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR A PERIOD NOT EXCEEDING FIFTEEN (15) DAYS TO CREATE THE ARKANSAS HUMAN HEARTBEAT AND HUMAN LIFE CIVIL JUSTICE ACT. SR5 TO EXTEND THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE NINETY-THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO CONSIDER BILLS CONCERNING INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND INFRINGEMENTS UPON FUNDAMENTAL PARENTAL RIGHTS. SR6 TO EXTEND THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE NINETY-THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO CONSIDER A BILL BY SENATOR GARNER TO PROHIBIT THE PROPAGATION OF DIVISIVE CONCEPTS. SR7 TO EXTEND THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION OF THE NINETY-THIRD GENERAL ASSEMBLY FOR A PERIOD NOT EXCEEDING FIFTEEN (15) DAYS UNDER ARKANSAS CONSTITUTION, ARTICLE 6, § 19, FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRANSACTING OTHER BUSINESS.

If the adjournment resolution is approved, it’s over. For now..