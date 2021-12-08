Against a landrush yesterday by legislators to whoop through a massive income tax for the rich and major corporations, a handful of grassroots advocates and Democrats raised the question of whether available money should be spent on important services rather than comforting the rich.

The thousands of disabled lacking support services drew particular attention yesterday. Also pre-K education. Also education in general.

Coincidentally, thanks to the North Carolina Policy Watch, I learned of a new report from the Albert Shanker Institute at Rutgers University on state efforts in education. It ranks the states on education effort relative to finances, adequacy and serving those most in need (a measure called progressivity.)

The results don’t depict Arkansas as a leader. The rankings are based on 2018-19 numbers. There have been no quantum leaps in education support since then in Arkansas.

Here’s the full Arkansas report.

Key findings:

FISCAL EFFORT: Give an A to Arkansas, which ranked 6th of 49 states by spending 4.2 percent of its “economic capacity” on education, against a national average of 3.45 percent. BUT… This is owing to a big jump forward in 2004-2007. The state has been sliding backward since 2012.

ADEQUACY: Per-pupil spending measured against estimates of what spending is necessary to achieve average test scores show the state ranks 44th of 49. High poverty districts have particularly inadequate money, receiving about half the adequacy target. 74.8 percent of students attend underfunded districts, by this study’s figuring.

PROGRESSIVITY: This measures resources for higher-need students. Arkansas was found to be “moderately progressive,” ranking 24th of 49 states for differences in spending between poor and richer districts. But, again, it has not made progress in recent years, according to the study.

The study also doesn’t look at HOW the money is spent, for example, the increasing outflow of state money to essentially unmonitored charter schools (thousands of students in so-called virtual charters).

But it is another subject worth thinking about before giving a $10,000-a-year income tax cut to the 1 percent of Arkansas taxpayers making more than $500,000 a year, a windfall unlikely to find its way into economic stimulus for the poor folks who need pre-K, child care, health insurance for kids, nutrition, post-natal care, support services for the disabled and on and on. You know, the stuff Rep. Jim Wooten said yesterday he was “sick and tired” of hearing about.